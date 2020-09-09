Swimmer dies at beach north of Coffs Harbour

A SWIMMER has died at Arrawarra Beach, police have confirmed.

At around 11am emergency services were called to the beach north of Coffs Harbour following reports a man had suffered a heart attack while swimming in the water.

The 50-year-old man was brought onto the beach where NSW Ambulance paramedics immediately commenced CPR.

Despite their efforts, he tragically died at the scene.

A NSW Police spokesperson said a report will now be prepared for the information of the coroner.