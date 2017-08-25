Swim with the oceans gentle giants

Have a once in a lifetime experience and swim with humpback whales with Jetty Dive.

PICTURE this, you're in a wetsuit heading out in a boat, you jump overboard into the blue water and then and in the distance, you see pods of humpback whale swimming towards you.

This is now an experience Coffs Coast residents and visitors are able to have as Jetty Dive Centre starts its new swim with humpback whales trips.

"So far, with our trial runs we have had sightings on each trip along with some fantastic whale watching above water,” Mike Davey from Jetty Dive Centre said.

Although Jetty Dive can't guarantee whales coming to the swimmers, another company on the Sunshine Coast has run these trips over two seasons claiming that 75% of divers have experienced underwater sightings - although weather plays a key part.

A day out on the tours involves an extended three to four hour whale watching and swimming experience.

As whales approach snorkellers enter the water and wait for the humpbacks to swim over to them.

"As humpback whales are curious mammals, the chances are high that you will see them underwater,” Mike said.

The whale swims officially start on Monday and trips will run on demand on weekdays, Saturday afternoons and Sunday mornings and afternoons.

"We look forward to giving snorkellers an experience of a lifetime, right here on the Coffs Coast,” he said.

People doing the trips are required to have swimming and snorkelling experience.

Cost is $149 for all ages, the minimum age for the swims is 12.