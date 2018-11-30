Swim team in top form thanks to dedicated coaches

Swimming: Coffs Harbour Swimming Club is on cloud nine after being recognised as the top club in the region at last weekend's North Coast Swimming Championships.

The club finished the carnival on 8000 points, 1600 ahead of both Trinity Lismore and Port Macquarie.

The Coffs team had 81 swimmers compete at the meet, with many members achieving personal bests and winning medals.

Three swimmers from the club also managed to win age champion: Piper Phillips, 9, Millie Edwards-Bradshaw, 11, and Riley Andrews, 12.

Millie Edwards-Bradshaw, Shayden Loone and Riley Andrews also managed to break record times for the championships.

Club president Richy Lloyd said Coffs Harbour was now in a very strong position.

"These are exciting times for the club, which at present is the sixth largest regional swimming club in New South Wales with a membership base reaching up to 300 members,” Lloyd said.

"A large component of the growth and success in the last eight years can be attributed towards the five coaches affiliated with the club, Eugene Brogmus, Dean Laurence, Daniel Bannerman, Kim Roach and Colin Sawtell.”