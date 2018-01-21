SWIFF enters final week for 2018

This week is the last for Screenwave International Film Festival 2018. Here are some highlights for the week.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

International purveyor of the bizarre, director Yorgos Lanthimos, brings Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell together in this darkly comic thriller that's sure to get audiences talking. Dr Steven Murphy (Farrell), his wife Anna (Kidman) and their two perfect children enjoy an idyllic suburban life. As Murphy takes a young, fatherless boy, Martin, under his wing, past secrets come to the surface, and Martin becomes an unsettling threat that will shatter the family's domestic bliss. 6.30pm, Sunday, January 21, Jetty Theatre

The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Brigsby Bear

Starring Saturday Night Live's Kyle Mooney and Star Wars' Mark Hamill as well as Greg Kinnear and Claire Danes, the offbeat comedy Brigsby Bear follows James, a young man whose entire life is contained within an underground bunker with his parents. James is suddenly cast out into an unfamiliar world where his favourite show, Brigsby Bear Adventures, never existed. A heart-warming story of friendship and the importance of storytelling. 7.30pm, Wednesday, January 24, Jetty Theatre

Industry Program

Learn tricks of the trade and hear from some of the brightest minds in the business, as SWIFF brings its first industry program to town, giving festival-going filmmakers the tools to improve their craft and make contacts among fellow creatives. Workshops run from today to Wednesday and are open to filmmakers of all stages - aspiring, mid-career and veterans. Workshops cover topics from successfully pitching your films and to sound design, while Tropfest winner and AFTRS lecturer Jonathan Ogilvie leads a workshop on directing short films. On Monday there will be an industry networking event at Element Bar, to which all are welcome.

The Go-Betweens:

Right Here

From Cattle and Cane, and Spring Rain to Streets of Your Town - throughout the 1980s The Go-Betweens produced some of Australia's best-loved indie pop songs. Today and tomorrow, January 20-21, original band member Lindy Morrison will attend the Jetty Theatre and Bellingen screenings of the documentary The Go Betweens: Right Here and take part in an audience Q&A. The film, directed by Kriv Stenders (Red Dog films), follows the band's 1970s earliest days in Brisbane, through two incarnations over more than three decades, with all the successes, failures, romances, break-ups, betrayals, triumphs and tragedies.

4.15pm, Sunday, January 21, at Bellingen Memorial Hall

The Go Betweens.

The Pink House

The documentary The Pink House offers an unprecedented glimpse into life in remote Australia, as it follows the prim and proper madam and the staff behind the closed doors of the last operating brothel in Kalgoorlie. Director Sascha Ettinger-Epstein, who won the Documentary Foundation Australia Award for the film, will be attending tomorrow at Bellingen Memorial Hall for an audience Q&A. "Madam Carmel runs a very tight ship,” said Sascha. "No drugs, no alcohol, no misbehaving, no swearing. She's very conservative and runs the place like an English manor.”

2.30pm, Sunday, January 21, Bellingen Memorial Hall

Pulse

This Australian feature film blurs the lines between reality and fiction as it follows Olly, a gay teenager with early onset osteoporosis, who undertakes pioneering surgery. The film is born of the journey of its writer and star Daniel Monks's experience reconciling his sexuality and disability. Daniel will attend both screenings for an audience Q&A, along with the film's director Stevie Cruz-Martin. 4.15pm, today, Bellingen Memorial Hall; 4.30pm, Sunday, January 21, Jetty Memorial Theatre

Closing Night Party

Join David Wenham and director/producer/screenwriter Robert Connolly at the final SWIFF 2018 screening, Ellipsis, Wenham's directorial debut, with a red carpet arrival plus complimentary drinks, tastings and canapes at the Jetty Theatre. The 7pm screening will be followed by a live audience Q&A with David and Robert, before we head down to the SWIFF Light Box quarry site on the harbour, where there will be art light projections on the cliff-face and soulful music from prolific Coffs-based DJ Tim Helmy, who has supported tours for international acts including Cypress Hill and Public Enemy. Drinks and delicious food are available for purchase at the SWIFF Pop-up Bar till late. Thursday, January 25, from 6pm till late

Bending The Arc

SWIFF presents the Australian premiere of Bending the Arc, a powerful story about a

group of improbable heroes whose goal was simple but daring: to make high quality health care available to everyone, even in the world's poorest countries. These crusaders forced the international community to embrace the idea that health care must be a basic human right in every society.

In doing so, they have changed the lives of millions of people across the globe.

1.30pm, Tuesday, January 23, Jetty Memorial Theatre.