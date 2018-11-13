TERROR NULLIUS is a political revenge fable which offers an un-writing of Australian national mythology

HIGHLY political two-person art collective Soda_Jerk will help launch the Screenwave International Film Festival's fourth edition with their hilarious and radical film, 'Terror Nullius', the Opening Night film of the festival on Thursday, January 10.

The Australian, New York-based duo made headlines recently when the Ian Potter Cultural Trust withdrew its support for this "very controversial piece of art".

Terror Nullius : SWIFF 2019 is set to open with a bang.

Self-described by the artists as "a political revenge fable which offers an un-writing of Australian national mythology", 'Terror Nullius' is pure fun; a part political satire and road movie where animals and minorities conspire, and not-so-nice guys finish last.

Where Russell Crowe's Romper Stomper 'Hando' collides with a vengeful seagull, and Mel Gibson's 'Mad Max' is set upon by feminist bike gangs, including a young Nicole Kidman with BMX in tow.

"Soda_Jerk's Terror Nullius sets the tone perfectly for SWIFF 2019. It's at once a fun and powerful re-imagining of Australian cinema and politics but also a liberating outlet for enacting change.

Having the New York-based artists, Soda_Jerk here on the night, audiences will get to join in the wider conversation about what being Australian really means," remarks SWIFF's artistic director, Kate Howat.

Soda_Jerk are special guests of the festival for Opening Night on Thursday, January 10 at the Jetty Theatre, presenting the film followed by audience Q&A.

For tickets and more information, visit swiff.com.au.