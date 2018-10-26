Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Casino photographer Dee Hartin took this spectacular image of last night's storm.
Casino photographer Dee Hartin took this spectacular image of last night's storm.
News

Sweltering day expected after last night's hail, lightning

26th Oct 2018 8:10 AM

A SHORT but intense storm brought hail to some parts of the Northern Rivers last night.

Ballina residents reported some "good-sized" hailstones and a heavy downpour during the storm, and hail was also reported in Tenterfield.

Storm-watchers in Casino and Lismore were treated to a spectacular lightning show with a sprinkling of rain, before the storm built up again as it hit the coast.

Last night's dramatic weather will today be replaced by sunny skies and high temperatures.

Lismore is expected to reach a top of 33 degrees, while Casino will hit 34 degrees.

It will be cooler on the coast - Ballina will get to 29 and Byron Bay will be 28.

northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    T-boned on the Pacific Highway

    T-boned on the Pacific Highway

    News EMERGENCY services are on scene a two vehicle accident on the Pacific Highway.

    • 26th Oct 2018 9:45 AM
    Pack of feral dogs sighted

    Pack of feral dogs sighted

    News Beware of feral dogs sighted on the Northern Beaches.

    Coffs Harbour councillor caught out by the police

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour councillor caught out by the police

    Crime Coffs Harbour councillor in trouble with the law again

    Local Partners