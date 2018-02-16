Swell building up, hazardous surf warning issued

SURF and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous on the Coffs Coast at the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a hazardous surf warning for most of the state's coastline, from Byron Bay through to the Eden Coast.

Coffs Harbour City Council Lifeguards warned of changing sea conditions, with lots of water movement and building swell throughout today.

Conditions are constantly changing here at Sawtell today. Lots of water movement with the building swell throughout the day! Exercise caution and know your limits (JF) pic.twitter.com/0dfwJnEemD — CHCClifeguards (@chcclifeguards) February 16, 2018

NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio