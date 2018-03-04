Sweet taste of success

IN THE PINK: Sugar Plum Cakes and Desserts chief 'taste tester' Emily Crawford and owner, Amanda Schenk

FOLLOW your nose down town to the Cinema Walk Arcade and you will be sweetly rewarded.

Since opening the pink door to Sugar Plum Cakes and Desserts late last year, owner Amanda Schenk has been kept busy baking and creating cakes with a difference.

Humble beginnings selling her wares from a 1950's caravan travelling up and down the coastal market circuit, including being a regular at the Friday Twilight Food Market in Park Beach Reserve, gave Amanda the confidence to open her own store.

Three months since opening and she has no regrets.

"I was nervous before I opened the shop, wondering if I'd be able to make the rent," Amanda said.

Her worries were unfounded as there was a line down the arcade on opening day and the customers haven't stopped calling in since.

"People just seem to find me, they smell the business," she said.

It also helps that Amanda is social media savvy and has a chalkboard out front listing sweet treats such as triple choc fudge brownies, vanilla rose raspberry cupcakes and strawberry glazed doughnuts.

It's a small "hole in the wall" type shop, with standing room for just three people, but this little business has big customer appeal and a clear identity.

"It is not a bakery or a cafe - Sugar Plum Cakes and Desserts is a cakery, we sell cakes, no coffee no pastries.

"I have had loads of support, I find Coffs has always been supportive of young, small business, especially when you offer people something they love - like cupcakes.

And it's not just the cupcakes that people are lining up for.

"A lot of customers come in for my macaroons. I only make them once a week so you have to come in early to get them."

One thing Amanda didn't expect was a strong demand for creative birthday cakes.

"Birthday cakes weren't even on my radar but I love making them. Not the novelty kind, but more creative cakes and giving them a personal touch.

Sugar Plum Cakes and Desserts is open Monday and Tuesday 9.30am to 4pm and Wednesday to Friday 9.30am to 3pm.

More info: sugarplumcakesanddesserts.com.au