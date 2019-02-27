Sweet, golden salad perfect for these humid days

I've spent the past two months studiously avoiding turning on my oven thanks to the stifling humidity that has blanketed the east coast.

In fact, when I pulled out a saucepan last week to boil an egg to top a Caesar salad I realised I hadn't even steamed a vegetable in weeks; it's been salads all the way.

However, a friend's "bring a plate” major-birthday dinner a few weeks ago saw this rather tasty roast kumara (or gold sweet potato) salad land on a table near me and I felt compelled to make it myself.

It's one of those versatile dishes that you can add ingredients to, depending what is in your fridge at the time.

KUMARA SALAD

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

2 medium kumara, or gold sweet potatoes (about 500g)

1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp olive oil, divided

1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

Pinch of thyme leaves

4 cups rocket

8 leaves radicchio

4 tbsp cider vinegar

1 tsp soy sauce

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp fresh ginger, grated

1/2 tsp sesame oil

METHOD

Preheat oven to 200C. Peel kumara and cut into thick slices. Combine 2 tbsp oil with garlic and thyme and toss with kumara chunks. Place on a baking tray and roast at 200C for 30 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Remove from heat and leave to cool; kumara can be served warm or cold.

Combine remaining oil, vinegar, soy, honey, ginger and sesame oil in a screw-top jar and shake to combine. Divide rocket and radicchio between four plates and top with cooled kumara. Drizzle with dressing and serve.

