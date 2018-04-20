Menu
Login
Product recall on frozen chicken tenders
Product recall on frozen chicken tenders contributed
News

Sweet Chilli Tenders not so sweet

Wendy Andrews
by
20th Apr 2018 10:35 AM

IT'S a quick and easy meal option but check your freezer, you may have bought more than you bargained for.

Ingham's Enterprises' Chicken Breast Tenders Sweet Chilli 400g in the distinctive red and white box with the "best before” dates 28/02/2019 and 01/03/2019 is being recalled.

The ready to cook frozen formed chicken breast may contain pieces of hard plastic.

Food products containing hard plastic may cause injury if eaten so consumers are being advised not to eat this product and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The product was sold nationally from March 3, 2018 at Woolworths, Coles, IGA and Spar Supermarkets and the recall is only for product with the best before dates 28/02/2019 and 01/03/2019.

Ingham's apologises to their customers for any inconvenience caused by the recall and if further information is required about the recall they are invited to contact 1800 785 940

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    JOBS DYING OUT: The careers you are better off avoiding

    JOBS DYING OUT: The careers you are better off avoiding

    Careers If you're banking on a good career in mining or retail over the next decade, think again. These are the industries where there will be a jobs boom by 2024.

    • 20th Apr 2018 11:14 AM
    Olissa rules the sand and surf at Aussies

    Olissa rules the sand and surf at Aussies

    Sport Olissa Onley and James Hill claim national titles.

    Garbage truck driver unlikely hero

    Garbage truck driver unlikely hero

    News Fire and Rescue called to extinguish car fire at marina.

    Flu jab pop up at Plaza on Saturday

    Flu jab pop up at Plaza on Saturday

    News Interactive flu virus display this Saturday at Park Beach Plaza

    Local Partners