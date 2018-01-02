Menu
Swap your old for the new

Old4New Lifejacket upgrade at the Jetty boat ramp.
Old4New Lifejacket upgrade at the Jetty boat ramp.
Rachel Vercoe
STAY safe on the water by upgrading your life jacket so when a turn of events unfolds, you can be assured your equipment is in working condition.

The Old4New lifejacket program has been created to make boaters aware of the range of modern lifejackets which are styled to suit a range of water activities.

Currently in the fifth season of running, the Old4New program promotes wearing a lifejacket and provides people with advice and guidance on lifejacket care and service.

Hosted by Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour at the Jetty boat ramp, expired flares will also be collected.

The Old4New program is part of a wider campaign to get people into the right habit of putting on a lifejacket each time they go boating.

When: Sunday at 2pm.

Where: The Jetty Boat ramp.

