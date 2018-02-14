Menu
Swans to spend afternoon rubbing shoulders with locals

The Sydney Swans will be at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium this afternoon showing youngsters the finer points of AFL before heading to the Jetty Foreshores for a community BBQ.
Brad Greenshields
IF EVER you wanted a chance to rub shoulders with Sydney Swans players, today is your opportunity.

The Swans will be conducting a community barbecue this evening at the Jetty Foreshore.

Starting at 6pm, the Swans are inviting everyone to come along to meet some players, have a kick of the footy, win some amazing prizes, grab a few autographs and kids can try out the new Volkswagen Swansfit session.

It will top off a big day for the club.

This morning the Swans will be holding an open training session at C.ex Coffs International Stadium from 8.30-11am.

This afternoon they will return to the ground to show kids aged 5 to 12 a few tips during an AFL Super Clinic.

The entire playing list arrived in Coffs Harbour yesterday for a four-day pre-season training camp ahead of the club's foray into the new AFLX format on Saturday night.

Swans vice-captain Luke Parker said the entire playing list has been looking forward to their time in Coffs Harbour.

"We've been travelling to Coffs Harbour for a number of years now and we always enjoy our time up there,” Parker said.

"It's always a great opportunity to get away together as a team ahead of the season proper and see all of our supporters from the region.”

Coffs Coast Advocate
