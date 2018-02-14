Swans swelter under summer sun

Sydney Swans midfielder Luke Parker cools off at the end of this morning's training session held in humid conditions at C.ex Coffs International Stadium. 14 February 2018 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

IT WAS a very warm welcome Coffs Harbour provided for the Sydney Swans this morning as the AFL team held its first training session of the training camp being held in the region this week.

Sydney Swans defender Nic Newman jumps to spoil a marking attempt by captain Josh Kennedy during this morning's training session at C.ex Coffs International Stadium. Brad Greenshields

The playing list sweltered as the mercury hit 30 degrees with humidity at higher than 70%.

The Swans trained for more than two hours at C.ex Coffs International Stadium this morning working on a lot of game sense drills with the 2018 season fast approaching.

Defender Nic Newman admitted the warm conditions were a shock to the system.

"Obviously it's really hot up here and a bit more humid than what we're used to but we really love coming here (to Coffs)," Newman said.

"It's a change of venue, freshens the blokes up."

One aspect of the humid conditions this morning the Swans had to get used to was the extra sweat each player was producing and the consequences that created.

"It was like playing with a wet footy out there so we had to adapt a little bit but it was enjoyable to have a bit of a change," Newman explained.

The 25 year-old said he's a chance to play in the Swans' AFLX matches on Saturday night but won't know for sure until the squad is announced tonight.

He does admit that having football to play in the near future has seen a change of focus at training.

"It's always a good time of the year coming into the start of the season where the running sort of drops off and it's more about the footy stuff which we love doing," he said.

"We do it because we enjoy playing footy not so much do we enjoy running laps.

It's part and parcel of it but definitely enjoyable when it comes around to this part of the year."