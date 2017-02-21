Swans relaxed during camp in Coffs

Sydney Swans star Lance Franklin lines up for goal during a training session held at Novotel Pacific Bay Resort's training field in Coffs Harbour. 21 February 2017 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

THE Sydney Swans have been working hard during their pre-season training camp in Coffs Harbour but not too hard.

Assistant coach John Blakey said the fact that this camp comes immediately after a match as opposed to previous years when the camp was part of the final preparation for the pre-season series.

"A lot of the time we haven't even got a game here so this time is a little bit different where we've had the game first and then a few days to recover afterwards," Blakey said.

"So it's been a bit more relaxed this time I think because you build up for that game and then the next few days is about recovery. So it's been a lot more relaxed."

Sydney Swans assistant coach John Blakey talks to the media after a training session held at Novotel Pacific Bay Resort's elite training centre in Coffs Harbour. 21 February 2017 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

Training this morning at Novotel Pacific Bay's elite training centre, Blakey said it's the facilities in Coffs Harbour that provide such a large reason for why the club returns to the region each year.

"We love coming here. Obviously it's got everything we need," he said.

"You can see the facilities here, the gymnasium, the oval and we've got plenty of activities to do with tennis courts, a basketball court, so you can't get too much a better facility than this being available to us.

"And then you go out in the community and obviously the kids come along and join and enjoy us being here as well. It's a really good fit."

Blakey said this afternoon will be a casual day for the playing group ahead of tomorrow morning's open training session at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

"There's golf on out at Bonville and I think there's some go-kart racing going on," he said.

"We've got our last session tomorrow morning and then we head back to Sydney so it's been a great few days."