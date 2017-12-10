Swans prepare to visit Coffs

Sydney Swans players will be in Coffs Harbour in February.

A QUARTET of Sydney Swans players will be coming to Coffs Harbour as part of the 2018 Australia Post AFL Community Camps.

Which four players are coming to our region is yet to be announced, but whoever they are, they will be spending two days meeting locals and helping to develop stronger links between Australian Rules Football and the community.

The Swans players will visit Coffs Harbour on February 5 and 6 and will focus on engaging local kids in schools and grassroots football along with focusing on diversity and inclusion.

AFL General Manager Game Development Andrew Dillon said the AFL Community Camps are an essential part of the AFL calendar.