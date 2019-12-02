Swans fly into Coffs with 2020 vision

The Sydney Swans conducted a junior AFL clinic for young locals at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium. 14 February 2018 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

THE Sydney Swans are in Coffs Harbour next week and there will be plenty of chances for the footy loving public of the North Coast to get up close and personal with the team.

The Swans will be in town from Monday, December 9 to Wednesday, December 11 and will hold a kids clinic, coach education workshop and two open training sessions.

The team will also be involved in a bush fire appeal and the opening of a new sports faculty.

A highlight of the visit is sure to be the kids clinic, which will see the players run a skills session, sign autographs and encourage the youngsters to register for footy.

The kids clinic will be held on Monday from 4.30pm- 6:30pm at Fitzroy Oval and is open to all boys and girls aged five to 15.

In conjunction with the kids clinic will be an opportunity for local footy coaches to come along and learn from members of the Swans coaching staff.

The coach workshop will also be at Fitzroy Oval on Monday between 5.30pm and 6pm.

The open training sessions will be a great chance for fans to watch the team as they're put through their paces, to get a gauge on form lines for 2020 and to see the established superstars and new recruits for the first time.

Open training sessions will be held at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park from 8.30am -10:30am on both Monday and Wednesday.

The Swans' first game of the 2020 AFL season is against the Adelaide Crows on March 21 against the Adelaide Crows.

Their first home game at the SCG is the following Friday against the Essendon Bombers.