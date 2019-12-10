Swans find time to help RFS during pre-season camp in Coffs

KING OF THE KIDS: Sydney Swans gun Isaac Heeney was a hit with the kids at the club’s junior clinic on Monday at Fitzroy Oval.

THE Sydney Swans are currently in town for a mini pre-season camp as they fly towards the 2020 AFL Premiership season.

As part of an ongoing relationship with AFL North Coast and the Coffs Coast region, the Swans held a kids clinic for budding juniors on Monday afternoon at Fitzroy Oval.

One of the star attractions at the event was midfielder Isaac Heeney.

"It's a great part of the world, we love it up here," Heeney said of Coffs after playing games with the juniors.

"It's obviously a pretty hot time of the year but it's still amazing to get up here."

The squad were put through an intense training session on Monday morning at the Leisure Park, with Heeney impressed by the players' attitudes to dig deep during the gruelling three-hours.

"It was pretty muggy and the heat was around but it was a really solid session and the boys were flying," he said.

"We've got a lot of boys on the track at the moment and they're training really well, so we'll go into 2020 with a lot of confidence."

But it hasn't just been all hard pre-season hit-outs and putting smiles on kids' faces while they've been in town, with the Sydney side also getting involved with the local Rural Fire Service.

Heeney, who grew up in Newcastle, understands first-hand the devastation a natural disaster such as a bushfire can cause regional communities.

"It's just showing our support for them and trying to take a little bit of pressure of them in any way, because they're doing an amazing job.

"Some of the videos I've seen have been extremely confronting with the enormity of the fires."