Swain named one to watch in Coffs club champs

IN FORM: Dan Swain will be hard to beat in the Coffs Harbour Golf Club club championships.

WHEN the large field of entrants in the Coffs Harbour Golf Club club championships tees off this morning, there's one player the club's head professional Matt Allan believes they should all be looking out for.

"Dan Swain is the man to beat," Allan confidently declared.

"There's the usual suspects like David Rook, Mark Brindle and Shane Cutmore who should all challenge but Swain is playing pretty consistent golf of late."

The 72-hole championship is being played over the next three weekends and Allan said club members will be able to enjoy their golf even if they're not carding a good score.

"The greens have quickened up nicely and the fairways on holes 10 to 18 have taken after the new renovation so course is pure at the moment," he said.