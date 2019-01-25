Why this SUV is unlike any other

Everyone expects big things from Suzuki's little four-wheel drive. Initial impressions indicate those expectations could be exceeded.

The price for the new Suzuki Jimny is startlingly sharp at $23,990 plus on-roads for the manual; the off-road prowess is reminiscent of a lightweight Jeep Wrangler, with similarly low three-star safety score. The lightweight 4WD oozes personality.

That has translated into a global phenomenon, with the Jimny so sought after that all markets are desperate for more vehicles. Australia has been allocated 1100 vehicles for 2019 - and 320-odd cars have been ordered before the Jimny arrives in dealerships.

This example is just the fourth generation of Jimny in almost 50 years and Suzuki hasn't tinkered with the formula too much, preferring to create a modern iteration that prioritises practicality over polish.

The Suzuki Jimny oozes retro charm.

The marketing blurb even highlights the ladder-frame chassis and "functional interiors" that in a soft-roader would be criticised for being too bland. In this car, given its emphasis on bush-bashing, it simply makes sense.

Yes, the interior plastics come in a raft of colours and textures, the switchgear is borrowed from other models in the Suzuki line-up and items from the seats to the sunvisors are visible reminders of how much effort has gone into trimming mass, yet there's a simplistic appeal to that layout.

Concessions to the 21st century consumer include a seven-inch display with satnav, reversing camera and smartphone mirroring, along with autonomous emergency braking, hill descent control and lane-departure warning. Other niceties include a USB slot and a pair of 12V outlets.

The Jimny is more than capable off-road.

At its heart, though, the Jimny is about driving places where the phone reception kicks out and the ground clearance kicks in.

There's 210mm of space under the car. That's good but not huge … until you consider the 37-degree approach and 49-degree departure angles that mean the only place you're likely to ground the Jimny is on the undertray.

Aftermarket specialist ARB has already crafted a lift kit, rock rails, underbody cladding and a bumper with integrated winch. Expect the list of accessories to dramatically expand as people start to exploit its 4WD prowess.

The light weight and compact dimensions also help here. Suzuki says the manual has a 1075kg kerb weight; the auto just 15kg more.

The interior of the Jimny is compact, but fold down seats add practicality.

This vehicle started as one of Japan's tiny "kei" cars and this counters the tendency for models to keep growing with successive generations. At just 3645mm from front bumper to the spare wheel mounted on the side-hinged tailgate, some versions in its home market can still earn that tax-friendly tag.

This means compromises in rear seat legroom and cargo capacity, which is just 85L with those seats up. Fold them down and there's a more useful 377L.

You can just about forget the tent, given the front seats fold flat enough to double as a bed and despite the relative lack of padding are as comfortable as you'd hope for.

The naturally aspirated 1.5-litre engine more than does the job with 75kW and 130Nm sent to a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

The Jimny can climb and descend rough hills with ease.

An "old school" gearshift-operated transfer case replaces the dials seen in most soft-roaders and serves to reinforce the appeal on which the Jimny is based. There is, however, a dial to select the driving mode, be that snow or sport.

On the road

Watching the Jimny drop down a 30-degree slope is hilarious. You're all-but-certain the square-fronted nose is destined to become blunter still as the 4WD transitions on to level ground but the front overhang is so short it simply doesn't happen.

Moments later the Suzuki is proving how nimble it is through a tight series of turns and then powers back up a rutted slope with a similar lack of effort.

It's impressive stuff for any 4WD but for one that will roll out of dealerships well under $30,000 - unless you go mad on accessories - it simply means the Jimny is in a class of its own. Cars costing twice as much will cop a hiding if they try to tail this 4WD.

The Jimny will be priced well under $30,000.

The high-set seat and big glass front and sides endow ample outward vision and, with the wheels pushed out to all four corners, it isn't hard to determine exactly where each tyre is going to make contract.

There are no diff locks, with the Jimny relying on torque vectoring via the brakes to shunt power to the wheels with grip when the going gets really tough. Again, hardcore enthusiasts will soon find aftermarket options if they're looking for that level of off-road operation.

The Jimny is competent on the road - and AEB should help keep insurance premiums down.

The bitumen should be regarded as the commute you have to undertake to get where you and the Jimny are among the elements.

One of the few criticisms is the lack of reach adjustment in the steering wheel but it is an annoyance easily overlooked at this price point.

The Jimny is more biased towards off-road driving.

Verdict 3.5/5

Everything old is new again for the Jimny. The retro looks and proven ruggedness are supplemented by mod-cons that lift the amenity to a level where the baby Suzuki can mix it with regular SUVs on the road, while leaving them in its dust as the terrain gets tougher.

Suzuki Jimny vitals

Price: $23,990 (man), $25,990 (auto) plus on-roads

Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl, 75kW/130Nm

Warranty/servicing: 5 years/unlimited km; 6 months/10,000km

Safety: 3 stars, 6 airbags, AEB, lane-departure

Thirst: 6.4L-6.9L/100km

Spare: Full-size

High achiever

Part of the Jimny's allure is its reputation as a basic, all-but unbreakable off-roader. The 4WD has a storied history of punching well above its diminutive weight, be that on rural properties or off the beaten track. Suzuki Australia general manager Michael Pachota says the previous model still holds the record for the highest road ascent by a 4WD, reaching 6688m in 2007. The Chileans who drove it grabbed a souvenir on their descent - the sign Jeep had used to mark the previous record.