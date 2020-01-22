Sussexes threaten legal action over pics

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a legal warning over harassment by paparazzi photographers after agreeing to give up their royal duties to start their new life in Canada, according to reports.

The warning comes after images of Prince Harry's wife Meghan were published in the media showing her taking a stroll through a public park with son Archie and her two dogs on Vancouver Island on Monday.

The couple intend to live a more private life in Canada. Picture: Dominic Lipinski – Pool/Getty Images

The couple's lawyers say the pictures were taken by photographers hiding in bushes and spying on her, both the BBC and Sky News reported on Tuesday. After the images surfaced, the couple's legal team at Schillings sent a legal notice to the UK press, TV and photo agencies warning against using them. They have been used by several outlets, including on the front page of The Sun, Britain's top-selling daily newspaper.

Prince Harry was reunited with his wife after landing at Victoria's airport on Vancouver Island on Tuesday after hashing out the new arrangement for the two of them with other senior members of the royal family.

He had not seen his wife or his young son for 10 days during the talks. The Sussexes are reportedly staying at mansion on the island off Canada's Pacific coast.

Harry and Archie in Canada last month.

Harry has repeatedly compared the treatment of his wife at the hands of the press to that of his mother, who was killed in a car crash in Paris while being chased by the paparazzi in 1997.

On Sunday evening, at an event for his Africa-based youth mental health charity Sentebale, he described the media as "a powerful force" in a speech. He said: "I was born into this life, and it is a great honour to serve my country and the Queen.

"When I lost my mum 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You've looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us.

"It has been our privilege to serve you, and we will continue to lead a life of service." Following the talks to renegotiate the Sussexes' relationship with the royal family, the Queen said she was "pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family".