‘Suspicious’ sighting before shooting of bikie boss

A Mercedes used as a getaway car in the gangland execution of Mahmoud 'Mick' Hawi aroused the suspicions of a woman just minutes before the bikie boss was gunned down.

CCTV played to a Supreme Court jury this week has shown the gunman fire a series of shots into Mr Hawi's car outside a southern Sydney gym before being whisked away by a waiting car.

The former national president of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang was killed when he was shot in the head, face and right shoulder during a brazen daylight assassination just after midday on February 15, 2018.

Bullet holes in the front passenger window of ex-Sydney bikie boss Mick Hawi’s luxury car. Picture: supplied.

Accused gunman Yusuf Nazlioglu and alleged getaway driver Jamal Eljaidi are standing trial over the killing and have pleaded not guilty to murder.

Mr Hawi was killed as he entered his vehicle which was parked directly outside the entrance of the Fitness First at Rockdale.

A woman who left the gym about 15 minutes before the shooting recalled seeing a suspicious car parked illegally on Lindsay Street.

Francoise Caron said it piqued her interest so much that she walked past it and attempted to look inside where she saw two males sitting in the front seat.

"Usually there is no car parked there, it's a no stopping or no parking zone," she told the jury on Wednesday.

Jamal Eljaidi is accused of being the getaway driver. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

"Sometimes you notice things and I thought that the car was out of place."

She said she walked past the side windows and front windscreen in an attempt to peer in.

She glanced at the car for about 10 seconds and said she saw two men, estimated to be in their 20s or 30s sitting inside.

Asked by crown prosecutor Lou Longo if she could see their faces, she said: "No, it was too tinted, the windows were very tinted."

Nazlioglu is accused of carrying out the hit after falling out with Mr Hawi in late 2016 during a fishing trip to the Central Coast.

Mick Hawi’s widow Carolina Gonzales outside court. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

Mr Hawi's widow Carolina Gonzales told the court on Tuesday that Mr Hawi was left embarrassed by Nazlioglu's actions and it ended his relationship with his once close friend.

Eljaidi is accused of whisking him away in a silver grey Mercedes, which was later found burned at nearby Chandler Street, Rockdale.

Another eyewitness, Gregory Lill, said he looked out his 10th storey bedroom window above Rockdale Plaza and saw a car on fire before noticing two men running up the street.

"They were running as fast as they could up Chandler Street," he said.

The prosecution has alleged the pair then made their getaway in a second car, a silver Toyota Aurion, which was later discovered abandoned at Rosebery in Sydney's east with a balaclava inside.

The burnt out Silver Mercedes-Benz allegedly used in the murder of Mick Hawi. Picture: supplied.

It will be alleged that Nazlioglu's DNA was found on the inside of the balaclava as well as the interior of the car.

The trial continues.

