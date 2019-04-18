Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Suspicious house fire
News

Suspicious house fire subject of investigation

Matt Deans
by
18th Apr 2019 8:30 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS who responded to a suspicious house fire in Nambucca Heads overnight say the fire's point of origin was underneath the house.

The blaze damaged a house in Liston St and is now being investigated by Mid North Coast police.

NSW Fire and Rescue Station Captain Rob Couchman said fire crews responded on Wednesday around 9.40pm. 

A house was extensively damaged by fire in Nambucca Heads in Liston St overnight.
A house was extensively damaged by fire in Nambucca Heads in Liston St overnight. Frank Redward

"On arrival firefighters were confronted with a scene of a fire burning underneath a house and quickly got to work donning specialist breathing apparatus and using a special line of hose we quickly extinguished the fire and also conducted a search inside the premises to make sure there was no-one inside," Captain Couchman said. 

"Quite fortunately the resident wasn't at home at the time along with her family so the scene has been handed over to police and they will be continuing investigations and we'll be liaising with them."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
coffs coast fire house fire nambucca heads nsw fire and rescue police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Man jailed for historical sex offences on underage boy

    premium_icon Man jailed for historical sex offences on underage boy

    News A FORMER school bus driver has been sentenced to jail in a Sydney court over the historical sexual assaults of an underage boy in his care.

    • 18th Apr 2019 11:40 AM
    Three car crash on busy road

    Three car crash on busy road

    News Drive cautiously in the area and expect slight delays.

    First glimpse of $12m Allied Health Building

    premium_icon First glimpse of $12m Allied Health Building

    News Facility aims to 'redefine' Coffs as an education destination.

    Clubs left in limbo on their future

    premium_icon Clubs left in limbo on their future

    News COACHES are growing frustrated over a lack of clarity.