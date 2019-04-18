Suspicious house fire subject of investigation

FIREFIGHTERS who responded to a suspicious house fire in Nambucca Heads overnight say the fire's point of origin was underneath the house.

The blaze damaged a house in Liston St and is now being investigated by Mid North Coast police.

NSW Fire and Rescue Station Captain Rob Couchman said fire crews responded on Wednesday around 9.40pm.

A house was extensively damaged by fire in Nambucca Heads in Liston St overnight. Frank Redward

"On arrival firefighters were confronted with a scene of a fire burning underneath a house and quickly got to work donning specialist breathing apparatus and using a special line of hose we quickly extinguished the fire and also conducted a search inside the premises to make sure there was no-one inside," Captain Couchman said.

"Quite fortunately the resident wasn't at home at the time along with her family so the scene has been handed over to police and they will be continuing investigations and we'll be liaising with them."