Suspicious fires and severe drought: from the archives

ONLY a few readers were able to guess what this building, photographed in 1926, was used for.

We shared the image on the Advocate's Facebook page with Kaye Guinness and Mandy Wells among the few who guessed correctly.

Kellie Eather thought it might have been an old police station due to the arch window which appeared to have bars on it.

The Advocate reported the official opening was in October: "An impressive structure located in Park Beach Reserve."

The year 1926 was characterised by a string of disastrous fires. The frequency of the blazes had authorities on the lookout for an arsonist.

Early in the year in Dorrigo, the ABC bank and six shops were destroyed by a blaze - the worst in the town's history.

Then in May another fire destroyed the Dorrigo Coffee Palace which was one of the biggest buildings in the town.

The night following the destruction of the Dorrigo Coffee Palace, the hotel at Urunga was destroyed by fire.

Less than a fortnight later Dorrigo again suffered the ravages of fire as a blaze destroyed a general store and adjoining butcher shop.

There were also suspicious blazes in Coffs Harbour that year.

The year also saw severe drought conditions forcing the cancellation or postponement of a number of annual shows.

In 1953 the Coffs Coast Advocate reported that five lions and an elephant were on the run after the van they were travelling in collided with a train.

Times have changed and we're doing it differently now, but the Advocate has been telling the news of the area for more than 100 years:

