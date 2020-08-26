Suspicious bushfire reignited in Bellingen Shire

The NSW RFS Mid North Coast team posted this image of the Providence Rd fire on their Facebook page.

FIREFIGHTERS are working to contain a suspicious bushfire burning in the Bellingen Shire.

According to the NSW Rural Fire Service, the Providence Road fire was initially found burning in isolated bushland in the Juugawaarri Nature Reserve, southwest of Kalang, on August 16 and had been controlled.

However the fire reignited around Sunday night and Monday morning, and is now over 45ha in size.

Fire investigators have assessed the original ignition, as well as ignitions outside the containment lines, and urge anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The fire is burning southwest of Kalang. Photo: Fires Near Me

As of today, August 26, the fire is growing and is not yet under control.

Residents around the Kalang and Cooks Creek area are advised by the RFS that they will see an increase in smoke and fire activity in coming days.

Crews from National Parks and Wildlife Service, Forestry Corporation NSW and Rural Fire Service are currently working with heavy plant to consolidate control lines and actively back burning when safe to do so.

The Coffs Harbour and Bellingen areas have not yet entered the bushfire danger period. Armidale, Walcha, Uralla, Glen Innes Severn, Inverell and Tenterfield entered the bushfire danger period at the beginning on the month.

Visit Fires Near Me to keep up to date on the situation.