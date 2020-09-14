Suspended Swan faces questioning after Perth arrest

Sydney Swans youngster Elijah Taylor has been arrested and questioned by police

Rising Sydney Swans star Elijah Taylor has been arrested and questioned by police in Perth on Sunday afternoon.

The 19-year-old was arrested in the southeastern suburb of Langford about 1.25pm, 7 News reported.

CCTV appears to show the teenager, who is currently exiled from the AFL over a quarantine breach, being taken into custody by police and put into a police vehicle.

It's understood Taylor was being questioned by police at Cannington police station.

No charges are believed to have been laid at this stage and the exact reason for his arrest remains unclear.

Elijah Taylor was previously suspended for an AFL COVID-19 breach. Picture: Jono Searle/Getty Images

It's not the first time the WA-born Sydney Swans first year player has made headlines.

Last month, serious claims against Taylor were brought to the attention of police, after allegations by his ex-girlfriend, 18-year-old former Karratha Senior High School student Lekahni Pearce, were made on social media.

The acts allegedly took place three times in Sydney before COVID-19 and hadn't been reported to police.

The AFL said once they found out about the claims, they contacted the police over the allegations in a statement which said: "The allegations are extremely serious. The AFL has been in contact with local law enforcement and will continue to provide support and assistance for all."

Taylor had been staying with family in WA following a suspension for the rest of the AFL season for a quarantine breach involving his 18-year-old girlfriend.

In August, the 19-year-old was suspended for the rest of the AFL season after Ms Pearce was caught in his Joondalup resort room.

She had arrived from NSW two weeks earlier and had completed her quarantine period but wasn't allowed into the player's hub. The late-night rendezvous cost the Swans $50,000, half of which was suspended.

Elijah Taylor's ex-girlfriend, Lekahni Pearce. Picture: Instagram

Taylor apologised, for what was called a "really poor decision", and the Sydney Swans later apologised to the WA community for the situation. The 19-year-old revealed he had received a barrage of racist comments following his apology on social media.

Ms Pearce also apologised for the breach, but told 7NEWS "how easy" it was to pull off.

"No security, I didn't see a security guard," she said. "I just walked through, went to his room. That's how easy it was.

"I am sorry for everything. And like, we did make a really big mistake."

Taylor has been staying with family in Perth since he was suspended.

Sydney coach John Longmire said he was aware of reports Taylor had been arrested.

Speaking straight after his side's loss to Brisbane in Cairns on Sunday night, the premiership coach said he knew of the reports his youngster had been arrested but would not comment any further.

"We are aware of the report, but we have no comment on it," Longmire said.

"We are aware of the report and I am sure you can respect the fact that I have just been coaching and we have no comment."

