Crime

Suspended jail term for 21 offences

Janessa Ekert
by
24th Mar 2019 7:00 AM
A SENIOR Mackay Magistrate warned a man he was facing a 15 years jail for failing to appear in court on five occasions.

Tim Alexander Strong pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court yesterday to 21 charges including 11 breaches of bail, speeding and failing to provide a breath or saliva specimen.

"I am very shocked that you have your liberty at the moment, I cannot understand how anybody gave you bail," Magistrate Damien Dwyer said.

"For failing to appear... (there is) a maximum of three years imprisonment and the legislation says that they are to be cumulative."

"So you're looking at a liability at the moment of 15 years in jail for failing to show up.

"I don't sit here every day saying I wonder if Tim Strong is going to come."

Magistrate Dwyer warned Strong not to do it again because "I can almost guarantee you will definitely go to prison".

Strong spent five days in the watch-house in relation to the matters.

"You are not a man of good character," Magistrate Dwyer said.

Strong was jailed for 10 months, wholly suspended for two years. He was also fined and disqualified from driving for three and a half years.

