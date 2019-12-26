Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
In addition to the 33-year-old from Nana Glen, police arrested a 38-year-old Coffs Harbour woman in relation to a break and enter that took place in November.
In addition to the 33-year-old from Nana Glen, police arrested a 38-year-old Coffs Harbour woman in relation to a break and enter that took place in November.
News

Suspended driver had cannabis and knife when arrested

Janine Watson
26th Dec 2019 9:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER calling off a chase in the early hours of Monday morning, police later found the wanted car crashed into a gutter.

Coffs-Clarence Police detected a silver Subaru Impreza speeding along Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour, in the early hours of Monday, December 23.

The 33-year-old driver from Nana Glen failed to stop and police began a pursuit which was called off in the Sawtell area.

A short time later, police located the Impreza after it had crashed into a gutter. The driver was arrested.

His licence was suspended and he had cannabis and a knife in his posession when arrested.

He was charged and appeared before Coffs Harbour Local Court later the same day.

 

Stole fishing rods and reels

 

A 38-year-old Coffs Harbour woman was arrested on December 20 as part of an investigation into a break and enter on a house in Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour, in November.

It is alleged the female stole a number of fishing rods and reels.

The woman has been granted conditional bail to appear at the Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 20.

More Stories

Show More
break and enters coffs-clarence police coffs harbour crime police police pursuit sawtell
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cops shame parents for car seat fail

        Cops shame parents for car seat fail

        Parenting Police have shamed parents over a baby seat that was dangerously installed backwards, with straps looped around the car’s headrest to secure it in place.

        Make the right call this summer

        premium_icon Make the right call this summer

        News Stark new findings reveal just how dangerous inland waterways are.

        Is your home safe and secure this festive season?

        premium_icon Is your home safe and secure this festive season?

        News Police are urging the community to protect their homes.

        Revealed: NSW’s five most deadly holiday routes

        premium_icon Revealed: NSW’s five most deadly holiday routes

        Motoring NSW’s deadly holiday routes revealed as double demerit point period kicks in