A driver has been charged over an alleged carjacking and pursuit in Byron Bay.
Suspended driver charged over carjacking, pursuit

JASMINE BURKE
20th Jan 2020 8:29 AM | Updated: 9:48 AM
A SUSPENDED driver has been charged over an alleged carjacking and pursuit in Byron Bay yesterday.

About 12.45pm, police will allege a 51-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat at a supermarket carpark in Jonson Street, when a man entered the driver's seat.

He allegedly ordered the woman out of the vehicle before driving away.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District were notified and commenced an investigation.

Following inquiries, and with the assistance of officers from Richmond Police District, the vehicle was spotted driving on Coast Road at Skennars Head and a police pursuit was initiated.

The car was stopped near the M1 motorway before the driver, a 34-year-old man, was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

He was charged with unlawfully take/drive motor vehicle with person in/on it, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, fail to comply with request or signal to stop vehicle, drive while licence suspended, refuse or fail to submit to breath test, and refuse or fail to submit to breath analysis.

The man was refused bail to appear at Byron Bay Local Court today.

