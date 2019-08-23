Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are hunting for two man after an armed robbery north of Brisbane today.
Police are hunting for two man after an armed robbery north of Brisbane today.
Crime

Suspects on the run after armed robbery

by David Alexander
23rd Aug 2019 3:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting for two man believed to be have been involved in an armed robbery at a home north of Brisbane this morning.

Police said at 7.45am, two men, one of whom was armed with a firearm, forced their way into a home on Seabiscuit Crescent, Kallangur.

The men demanded cash from a man before fleeing over a neighbouring fence and leaving the scene on two bicycles.

A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman who were in the house at the time were not physically injured during the robbery.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with dashcam or CCTV vision from Seabiscuit Crescent or Whitehorse Road to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

armed robbery brisbane

Top Stories

    REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's best PT as voted by our readers

    premium_icon REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's best PT as voted by our readers

    News BALANCE is the key according to our region's leading personal trainer who prides herself on seeing her clients evolve both physically and mentally.

    Club with ‘paedo’ link at Tyrrell inquest

    Club with ‘paedo’ link at Tyrrell inquest

    Crime Club that had a convicted paedophile is under the microscope

    Coffs now has a new nightspot

    premium_icon Coffs now has a new nightspot

    News COFFS Harbour has a new place to party from Saturday night.

    New recruits set to join Coffs/Clarence PD ranks

    premium_icon New recruits set to join Coffs/Clarence PD ranks

    News Find out how many new police our district will receive