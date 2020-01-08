Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Suspect charged with street robbery on elderly man

Matt Deans
by
8th Jan 2020 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN will face court on Thursday after he was arrested over the alleged assault and robbery of an elderly man.

Police said an 83-year-old man was walking in a southerly direction on Hogbin Drive, Coffs Harbour, when he was allegedly pushed to the ground by a man on Friday, August 9 about 10.20am.

It is alleged the man took his wallet and ran away across Hogbin Drive into a bush track.

The 83-year-old man suffered bruising and cuts to his arm, hand, and nose, as a result of the incident.

A report was made to Coffs Clarence Police and officers investigated.

On Wednesday about 12.40pm detectives arrested a 19-year-old man in Tabulam.

He was taken to Casino Police Station and charged with robbery.

The man was refused bail to appear at Casino Local Court on Thursday.

casino coffs harbour hogbin drive local court robbery
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOWZAT: Perfect pitch hits players for six

        premium_icon HOWZAT: Perfect pitch hits players for six

        News WITH the camera crews, signage, players and the 10,000 strong crowd long gone, all which remains at the site of Sunday’s Big Bash game is the unsung heroes.

        Councillors called for crisis meeting on water sell-off

        premium_icon Councillors called for crisis meeting on water sell-off

        News Councillors will hold an extraordinary meeting next week.

        Former fire chief sets scene for more horrors ahead

        premium_icon Former fire chief sets scene for more horrors ahead

        News Greg Mullins has spoken at a local bush fire resilience forum.

        ‘Throw away the keys’: MP on jail time for arsonists

        premium_icon ‘Throw away the keys’: MP on jail time for arsonists

        News The MP is calling for the non-parole period for convicted arsonists to be more than...