Suspect charged with street robbery on elderly man

A MAN will face court on Thursday after he was arrested over the alleged assault and robbery of an elderly man.

Police said an 83-year-old man was walking in a southerly direction on Hogbin Drive, Coffs Harbour, when he was allegedly pushed to the ground by a man on Friday, August 9 about 10.20am.

It is alleged the man took his wallet and ran away across Hogbin Drive into a bush track.

The 83-year-old man suffered bruising and cuts to his arm, hand, and nose, as a result of the incident.

A report was made to Coffs Clarence Police and officers investigated.

On Wednesday about 12.40pm detectives arrested a 19-year-old man in Tabulam.

He was taken to Casino Police Station and charged with robbery.

The man was refused bail to appear at Casino Local Court on Thursday.