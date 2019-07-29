Survivor star’s ‘savage’ parting words

MARATHON swimming legend Susie Maroney last night became the third person voted out of this season of Australian Survivor - and one of the contestants responsible for her early exit from the game offered her some "savage" parting words.

Maroney, 44, went head-to-head with Boost juice founder Janine Allis during a tense tribal council, both women keenly aware there had been a push from within the Champions tribe to oust them.

In the end, Maroney lost out, thus breaking up the seven-strong "athletes alliance" that had formed within the tribe.

Susie Maroney has her torch snuffed.

Luke had some harsh parting words.

As Maroney left the tribal council, viewers got to see who voted for her - among them, returning player Luke Toki, who delivered a brutal blow as he cast his vote.

"Susie, I'd like to wish you good luck in your next swim …" he said, earnestly looking into the camera.

"Back to Australiaaaaa!"

Could this be the most #Savage thing ever said on #SurvivorAU? pic.twitter.com/MHakuSqcqK — Australian Survivor (@Survivor_AU) July 28, 2019

Savage. Even Australian Survivor host Jonathan LaPaglia thought so:

Luke wishing Susie ‘good luck on her next swim....back to Australia’

=> pure SAVAGE 👹 #SurvivorAU — Jonathan LaPaglia (@JLa_Paglia) July 28, 2019

On the whole, viewers loved it - if Australian Survivor was a viewer-voted show it'd seem Luke would have a fair shot of winning:

My reaction when the sporting alliance breaks up.



"Susie, I'd like to wish you good luck on your next swim...back to Australia" -- Luke 🤣🤣🤣 #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/3p0Hojhuqx — Corey (@coreyants) July 28, 2019

I mean if Luke isn’t bought back for ever season #SurvivorAU is doing something wrong https://t.co/6vTsmMOiAC — Leane Nash (@leane13) July 28, 2019

I would like to get behind any campaign that puts Luke on as commentary for every @Survivor_AU episode from here on out 🙌 #SurvivorAU — Rcov (@Rcov77) July 28, 2019

Another great #SurvivorAU episode. Nothing better than seeing the smug, majority alliance turned on. And well played Luke with your voting confessional 👏👏 — Brooke H (@chookie94) July 28, 2019

Luke Toki easily is my favorite Survivor Australia player of all time and Top 5 my favorite Survivor player in all Survivor versions#SurvivorAU — Tega 🇳🇬🍁 (@hashtagtega) July 28, 2019

Luke is just such good TV. I know I say it every episode but he blows me away constantly, that voting confessional was killer. Put this man on every season of everything #SurvivorAU — Shannon Gaitz (@ShannonGaitz) July 28, 2019

That was a seriously good burn from Luke there to Susie on the way out. Really enjoyed that a bit too much.



"Good luck on your next swim Susie.....back to Australia"



😂 #SurvivorAU — Shura Taft (@ShuraTaft) July 28, 2019

I couldn’t stand Luke to begin with... but he seriously does grow on you! 😂#SurvivorAU — Jen (@jenbrec) July 28, 2019

Wishing Susie luck for her next swim back to Australia hahahaha Luke what a beast #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/3T3r4k6qGu — Timothy Zahra (@timothyzahra_) July 28, 2019

And as several fans pointed out on Twitter last night, Toki has some competition when it comes to brutal Survivor kiss-offs. It was only a season ago contestant Fenella McGowan released weeks of pent-up frustration with macho meat-head Zach - a former star of Aussie TV show Gladiators - as she successfully voted him out of the competition:

Yaaas Fenella, finish him.

Australian Survivor airs 7:30pm Sundays - Tuesdays on Ten.