Survivor of horrific car crash has 'suffered enough': court

DAMAGE DONE: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew Kale Robertson to hospital after he was involved in a car accident.

A YOUNG man involved in a horrific single-vehicle crash has suffered "extreme punishment" by choosing to get behind the wheel the day after his own party, a court has been told.

Kale Richard Robertson celebrated his birthday like any other young adult might - surrounded by friends and family, drinking alcohol and having a good time.

But the next day his whole life would change.

Robertson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to three charges: driving under the influence, driving while over the middle alcohol limit and possessing dangerous drugs.

On February 9 about 2pm, Robertson was driving home after cleaning up the venue he had hired to celebrate his birthday the night prior.

The court was told Robertson felt OK to drive and didn't feel like he was under the influence of any substance he had taken.

Robertson was on Red Rover Rd when the four-wheel-drive he was driving flipped and rolled.

The 21-year-old suffered significant head and body injuries and was later flown to Brisbane, where he spent months in recovery.

During his hospital stay, Robertson spent nearly two weeks in a coma.

His injuries included a broken femur, five broken ribs and a broken hip, and internal organ damage to his kidney, liver and lungs. He also suffered significant head injuries and nerve damage.

While in hospital, Robertson returned a blood alcohol content reading of 0.105 per cent and also returned a positive in a test for MDMA.

Police also found MDMA in the wreckage of Robertson's car.

Defence lawyer Ryan Mitchell said Robertson's $20,000 car had been written off and was not covered by insurance.

Mr Mitchell said his client had been out of work and there was no indication of when he might return, or if he ever would.

Robertson did not remember much of the incident, Mr Mitchell told the court, but could recall swerving off the road to avoid people or an oncoming truck.

The court was told Robertson had already suffered "extreme punishment" after the crash. Mr Mitchell asked the magistrate to take this into consideration.

"He is extremely remorseful," Mr Mitchell said.

"He had not sought out drugs that night - they were just given to him.

"It was extremely out of character."

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella told Robertson he was "lucky to be alive".

"You have already been punished," he said.

"It was your 21st birthday - one cannot think of any worse way to see the end of their 21st."

Robertson was fined $1000 and his licence disqualified for nine months.

Mr Kinsella did not record a conviction for the drug charge, but did record a conviction for the traffic matters.