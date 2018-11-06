Survivor fronts shooting inquest

BRAVE: Angela Jay walks into the Inquest into the shooting death of Paul Lambert at Coffs Harbour Courthouse on Tuesday morning.

AT TIMES tearful, but with her courage shining through Dr Angela Jay today appeared at the inquest into the police shooting of the man who violently attacked her two years ago.

The inquest into the death of Paul Lambert began this week at Coffs Harbour Local Court where details emerged of the deeply troubled man with a long history of violence towards women.

Dr Jay spoke of first meeting the 'charming' Mr Lambert on dating app Tinder while working as an obstetrician at Port Macquarie Hospital.

"Initially we had a lot in common. He had travelled in America and I grew up there and we had both been married previously. He was very charming and he made me laugh and we started dating," she said.

But she wasn't to know of his dark past and his underlying mental health issues with a dual diagnoses of borderline personality and bi-polar disorder - a person who was bullied at school and struggled to form relationships; but who was handsome and intelligent, working in the finance industry.

"The relationship became very intense very fast and as far as I could tell he was just very smitten. He wanted to progress the relationship very quickly and I just didn't feel the same way."

In the following weeks she gradually went from feeling uncomfortable to afraid and then intimidated, but even in the weeks leading up to the attack she was made to feel responsible for his well being, particularly given her profession.

"When I first tried to break it off he was very upset and crying hysterically."

He repeatedly threatened suicide - at one point standing on a busy road and calling her to say he was going to jump under a truck - and even invented a fake persona known as 'Dan' to plead with her to reconsider.

Increasingly concerned about his mental health she reluctantly agreed to let him attend her school reunion on the South Coast on October 29, a week before the attack.

That night he took her wallet and keys and friends had to ask him to leave.

She fled to a friend's home where she received approximately 50 threatening messages from Lambert.

Encouraged to act she reported his behaviour to police in Gosford who took note of her situation and suggested she contact police in Port Macquarie if the situation escalated.

She still hoped he was on his way to Queensland to see his family.

"Then essentially my duty of care would end," she told the court.

"At that stage I thought the relationship had gone badly and he was heartbroken and we were trying to figure it out."

Unknown to her at the time, he had returned to Port Macquarie where he took a room in the Rotary Lodge near the hospital where he stalked her in the days leading up to the savage attack which saw her stabbed 11 times and doused in petrol.

She was not asked to relive the horror of the night Mr Lambert hid in a wardrobe at her Port Macquarie home and attacked her after she returned from a long shift helping to deliver babies at the hospital. Showing incredible bravery she managed to escape and flee to a neighbour's home.

The resulting pursuit north along the Pacific Highway ended in Bonville where he lunged at police with a knife screaming "What do I have to do to get you to shoot me?".

Wearing a white ribbon lapel badge in the Coroner's Court she was asked to fast forward two years and describe her life as a survivor.

"After everything that happened I felt like a murder victim and it was weird in a way that I didn't die because there are a lot of women getting burnt and stabbed to death in Australia and I feel I owe it to all of those women who have been murdered to be their voice," she said, fighting back tears in the courtroom this morning.

Dr Jay also paid tribute to the police who assisted her throughout her ordeal.

"I am grateful for the actions of the NSW Police. I think that they are very brave and they they're all heroes."