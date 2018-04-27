Surveying interest in town pools

COFFS Coast locals have just over a week to have their say on the future development of facilities at the Sawtell and Woolgoolga town swimming pools.

Coffs Harbour City Council has engaged SGL Consulting Group to prepare a strategy, which will consider the condition and future life of current equipment at the pools.

The strategy will also seek to improve running costs through better plant efficiencies and options for providing new facilities.

"Sawtell and Woolgoolga Pools are both nearly 40 years old and, while they provide adequate community facilities, each complex needs significant improvements,” the council's Director of Business Services Andrew Beswick said.

"Council is also aware that pool-based recreational activities have evolved over time so we would like to establish a strategy to ensure that the upgraded facilities at both pools will provide for current and future community and visitor needs.”

"Overall, Council is focused on providing attractive and popular pools for all its users,” he said.

A detailed survey that asks the community for input and ideas on the future of both pools can be found on the council website.

The survey closes on Monday, May 7.