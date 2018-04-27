Menu
Login
Woolgoolga Pool.
Woolgoolga Pool. Trevor Veale
News

Surveying interest in town pools

27th Apr 2018 6:00 AM

COFFS Coast locals have just over a week to have their say on the future development of facilities at the Sawtell and Woolgoolga town swimming pools.

Coffs Harbour City Council has engaged SGL Consulting Group to prepare a strategy, which will consider the condition and future life of current equipment at the pools.

The strategy will also seek to improve running costs through better plant efficiencies and options for providing new facilities.

"Sawtell and Woolgoolga Pools are both nearly 40 years old and, while they provide adequate community facilities, each complex needs significant improvements,” the council's Director of Business Services Andrew Beswick said.

"Council is also aware that pool-based recreational activities have evolved over time so we would like to establish a strategy to ensure that the upgraded facilities at both pools will provide for current and future community and visitor needs.”

"Overall, Council is focused on providing attractive and popular pools for all its users,” he said.

A detailed survey that asks the community for input and ideas on the future of both pools can be found on the council website.

The survey closes on Monday, May 7.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Budget focus on projects and infrastructure

    Budget focus on projects and infrastructure

    News What do you think about the council's big budget items for 2018?

    No place for cannabis in Champions Lane

    No place for cannabis in Champions Lane

    News Police seize drugs worth an estimated $250,000

    Coffs Mayor saw in Anzac Day dawn in Woolgoolga

    Coffs Mayor saw in Anzac Day dawn in Woolgoolga

    Letters to the Editor What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Vinnies cuts plastic bags by 50,000

    Vinnies cuts plastic bags by 50,000

    Environment Vinnies shops have slashed plastic bag usage dramatically

    Local Partners