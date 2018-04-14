Survey shows holidaymakers can't get enough of us

FAMILY FUN: Coffs Harbour continues to appeal as a favourite holiday destination according to wotif.com

FAMILY FUN: Coffs Harbour continues to appeal as a favourite holiday destination according to wotif.com Trevor Veale

COFFS Harbour has been named top NSW family tourist destination and third most desirable nationwide by Wotif.com

The Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast topped the overall poll ahead of Coffs and Port Macquarie.

Rounding out the top five was Victoria's Great Ocean Road.

Wotif travel expert Amanda Behre nominated accommodation as a key factor ahead of the natural assets of the region.

"Coffs Harbour is a fantastic school holiday destination and at Wotif we continue to see strong demand, year-on-year,” she said.

"The region provides great value for families with a predicted average accommodation rate of $178 a night.

"Whether you are looking for a family holiday or a peaceful weekend escape there is a hotel to suit every price and holiday need.

"It's perfect for exploring all the area has to offer including whale watching and deep sea fishing, surfing, national parks, multi-cultural restaurants and cafes and crafts markets.

"No trip is complete without a visit to the Big Banana and families are also being attracted by the many events planned over the break.

"These include the town and Harbourside Markets and the Mad Hatters Market.

"The Coffs Harbour Show is also on April 27-28 with face painting, farmyard animals and fireworks.”