Survey proof of gender pay gap

MOVING AHEAD: This female plant operator earns more than her male colleagues.

MOVING AHEAD: This female plant operator earns more than her male colleagues. Contributed

BPW Coffs Harbour members are interested in the latest Australian Tax Office report on earnings in Australia as released on the ABC on 27 April.

The information is available at www.abc.net.au/news/2018-04-27/women-earn-more-than-men-in-just-80-occupations/9700162

We are particularly interested in the information on gender pay gaps.

Over 1080 occupations were identified for Australians.

Of these in only 80 of the occupations do women earn more than men.

On a quick analysis it appears that they are the ones where women are either self-employed in their own businesses or as contractors or owner operators.

A number of these are in trades.

One of the major disparities highlighted is that of the gap between earnings of medical specialists.

There is no analysis done on this great difference but it doesn't bode well for women entering the professions.

So, what does this mean for the women of the Coffs Coast?

Is it still worth educating our girls and women?

At BPW Coffs Harbour we have always seen education as the key to women's advancement.

And if women are earning well, their families are being looked after and the community and economy benefit.

So, perhaps the best thing we can do for our women and girls is to encourage understanding of how to manage their own careers, whether in retail, trade or professions.

Financial literacy should be one of these skills with an emphasis not just on budgeting, but also in investment.

Our BPW members have many years of experience in business and the professions and are always willing to mentor those coming after us.

Just a reminder that the BPW Tertiary Scholarships are currently open and applications close on 11 May.

To find out more or to receive an application form, email coffsharbour@bpw.com.au

The two scholarship winners will be announced on Tuesday 12 June at a dinner to be held at the Sawtell Golf Club.

To find out more about BPW, check our website at www.bpw.com.au/CoffsHarbour or Facebook.com/BPWCoffs Harbour.

You can also join us at the Coffs Surf Club at 10am on Monday 7 May for an informal coffee catch up.