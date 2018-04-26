Survey not afraid to tackle suicide tragedy

ASKING RUOK: No more needs to be written as the world seeks solutions to a tragic problem.

PARTICIPATING in a survey by the Mental Health Commission of NSW has been hailed one of the best ways for those affected by the tragedy of suicide to cope.

Part of the Strategic Framework For Suicide Prevention project, the survey has been praised by those working in the mental health sector.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, also encourages the community to get involved.

"The solution to suicide does not lie just with individuals but with whole communities,” he said.

"Together we can build strong, connected and informed communities where no-one feels isolated and everyone knows how to find help or offer it if needed.

"That's why we are asking the members of our community to help us understand what is or isn't working in our area.

"We need to empower every community to coordinate the essential elements of suicide prevention in a way that suits their own needs.”

To assist the survey advice is being sought from organisations including Lifeline, NSW Ambulance, NSW Police, Black Dog Institute, Beyondblue, NSW Farmers Association, Aboriginal Health and Medical Research Council, ACON, Primary Health Networks and the Centre for Rural and Remote Mental Health.

To participate go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/communitysuicideprev