Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A picnic in the park turned into a joyous occasion for lovers Kye Dinte and Isabella Morzone.
A picnic in the park turned into a joyous occasion for lovers Kye Dinte and Isabella Morzone.
Dating

Surprise in park picnic photo shoot

by Alan Quinney
11th Feb 2020 4:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Isabella Morzone thought she was going to New Farm Park for a promotional shoot with boyfriend Kye Dinte - but the day had a huge surprise.

The pair both 25 and from Burpengary East was doing the shoot for Youfoodz but Kye hid an engagement ring in the picnic basket and asked Isabelle to marry him.

"We met when four years old at kindergarten, and stayed good friends, until we started dating at 15," Kye, an electrician, said.

"I've wanted to marry Isabelle for as long as I can remember.

"I had to plan so she wouldn't suspect anything and chose this location as Isabelle is obsessed with the outdoors and picnics."

Isabella, a registered midwife, said: "I had no idea. Friends and family's reaction was the most incredible thing. There were tears and shock."

And of course she said, "Yes".

dating isabella morzone kye dinte marriage proposal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WIN TICKETS: Coffs to Elton-ify ahead of Elton Fest

        premium_icon WIN TICKETS: Coffs to Elton-ify ahead of Elton Fest

        News IT'S time to ELTON-IFY Coffs Harbour. Coast celebrates its biggest concerts ever with an Elton Fest tribute.

        MP seeks answers on Jetty Foreshore plans

        premium_icon MP seeks answers on Jetty Foreshore plans

        News There's speculation of a high-rise at the former fishing club site.

        Danger isn’t over for boaties

        premium_icon Danger isn’t over for boaties

        News THE wild weather might have calmed down but it doesn’t mean the dangers are.

        PANTHER PRIMED: Daine ready for big debut at Perth NRL Nines

        premium_icon PANTHER PRIMED: Daine ready for big debut at Perth NRL Nines

        Rugby League Clarence Indigenous star Laurie ready for big break with Penrith first team.