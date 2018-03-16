Surprise culprit named as Coffs Coast's most dangerous shark

NO ATTACKS: Although responsible for killing the most people globally, the great white shark is not the most dangerous shark swimming off the Coffs Coast.

NO ATTACKS: Although responsible for killing the most people globally, the great white shark is not the most dangerous shark swimming off the Coffs Coast. Rachel Vercoe

GREAT whites, tiger sharks and bull sharks are the world's three most dangerous sharks.

But that's not the case on the Coffs Coast.

Data from Taronga Zoo's Australian Shark Attack File, and documented by The Conversation, revealed wobbegong sharks were responsible for the most attacks on our coastline from 2007-2017.

Wobbegong sharks. Seanna Cronin

Of the seven attacks on the Coffs Coast, wobbegongs were involved in six - one at Charlesworth Bay in 2003, two at Nambucca Heads in 2004, one at Park Beach in 2005, one at Arrawarra in 2010 and another at Moonee Bay in 2014.

Over the 10 years there has been just one fatal attack off Coffs. Zac Young, 19, was killed by a tiger shark when bodyboarding at Campbell's Beach in November 2013.