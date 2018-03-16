Menu
Login
NO ATTACKS: Although responsible for killing the most people globally, the great white shark is not the most dangerous shark swimming off the Coffs Coast.
NO ATTACKS: Although responsible for killing the most people globally, the great white shark is not the most dangerous shark swimming off the Coffs Coast. Rachel Vercoe
News

Surprise culprit named as Coffs Coast's most dangerous shark

Keagan Elder
by
16th Mar 2018 5:15 AM

GREAT whites, tiger sharks and bull sharks are the world's three most dangerous sharks.

But that's not the case on the Coffs Coast.

Data from Taronga Zoo's Australian Shark Attack File, and documented by The Conversation, revealed wobbegong sharks were responsible for the most attacks on our coastline from 2007-2017.

Wobbegong sharks.
Wobbegong sharks. Seanna Cronin

Of the seven attacks on the Coffs Coast, wobbegongs were involved in six - one at Charlesworth Bay in 2003, two at Nambucca Heads in 2004, one at Park Beach in 2005, one at Arrawarra in 2010 and another at Moonee Bay in 2014.

Over the 10 years there has been just one fatal attack off Coffs. Zac Young, 19, was killed by a tiger shark when bodyboarding at Campbell's Beach in November 2013.

australian shark attack file bull shark coffs coast great white shark shark attacks tiger shark wobbegong shark
Coffs Coast Advocate
Testing to be carried out on old Urunga Lido site

Testing to be carried out on old Urunga Lido site

News Tests on soil and the stability of the old Urunga tidal pool infrastructure will continue as the next stage of the restoration project arrives

  • 16th Mar 2018 8:00 AM
Nurturing the talent of our future radio stars

Nurturing the talent of our future radio stars

News CHYFM have announced the station has been awarded charity status.

Coffs Coast on TVs around the country free of charge

Coffs Coast on TVs around the country free of charge

Motor Sports Coffs Coast's major sporting event finds a home on free-to-air TV.

'We're going to need considerably bigger buns'

'We're going to need considerably bigger buns'

News Plenty of laughs, along with a few tears, in this comedy/drama

Local Partners