SURF’S UP: Top event making its way back to Coffs

Harley Walters surfing his way to a third place in the 14 and under division of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup at Coffs Harbour in 2019

Coffs Harbour is gearing up for a big year of surfing as one of the premier junior events in the country is confirmed for April.

The five-day Billabong Oz Grom Cup – now in its eighth year – will kick off from the April 7 and looks set to cater for over 200 competitors across nine different divisions.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic but former World Championship Tour surfer and Coffs Harbour Boardriders president Lee Winkler is ecstatic to see the event return to the region this year.

“The Coffs Harbour Boardriders club have put a lot of time and effort into growing the Billabong Oz Grom Cup alongside loyal partners who have jumped on board each and every year,” he said.

LOCAL HERO: Rosie Smart is chaired from the water after winning the U14 Girls event at the Billabong Oz Grom Cup at Park Beach in 2019.

“We can’t wait to see the event return in 2021 and see some of Australia’s best junior surfers go at it on Coffs Harbour beaches.”

Former champions include 2016 World Junior Champion and current WSL World Championship Tour surfer Macy Callaghan who claimed her respective division in the event‘s inaugural year.

Since then, the event has been won by a range of Australia’s best and most promising junior surfers.

“I remember how pumped I was to take out this event as a junior surfer,” said Callaghan.

“The event had some of the best surfers in the country competing and it fast became an event that everyone wanted to win. I’m stoked to have taken it out.”

The champions of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup in 2018. Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

In addition to all the action in the ocean, the final days of the event will also be webcast through Surfing NSW’s social channels.

Entries into the event will open today at noon and all event presentations will be hosted at the Hoey Moey.

Boys and Girls divisions for the event include 8-and-Under Mixed, 10-and-Under, 12-and-Under, 14-and-Under and 16-and-Under.

The Billabong Oz Grom Cup presented by Coopers Surf Australia is proudly supported by Billabong, Coopers Surf Australia, Coffs Harbour Boardriders, Coffs Harbour City Council, Hoey Moey and Surfing NSW.