Surfing lessons to get girls on board

A DAY at the office for Samahra Bye and Paige Channels is all about putting on rashies, grabbing boards and hitting the surf.

These two have been besties since early high school and share a mutual love of the ocean.

"We've grown up together and when we'd go out surfing it was always just us two around the guys,” Samahra said

"We have fantastic beaches on the Coffs Coast, we love getting out there and we're just as good as the guys.”

Wanting to share their love of surfing with other local girls, Samahra and Paige have started a girls-only "Surf Sisters” group within East Coast Surf School.

"Girls are often not confident to get out there with the guys in the surf, especially when you're starting out,” Paige said.

"I've had many girls say they want to learn to surf but when their guy friends would offer to take them out for a lesson it either didn't happen or they would get left alone near the shore while their friend headed out further for a surf.”

Samahra Bye

Samahra is excited about this new venture and the chance to share her skills at Surf Sisters.

"I've been around the ocean all my life and I've had this dream for a while to start a girls-only group,” she said.

"And it's not just about learning to surf, it's about getting out there, enjoying the water safely and making life-long friends.

"We will be covering water safety and learning about rips and different waves, it's about giving girls the skills to handle themselves in the surf.

"We'll start in waist-deep water, building confidence in the water and on the boards, we're expecting and encouraging any skill level to come along - from absolute beginners upwards.”

WOMEN IN WATER: Samahra Bye and Paige Channels are teaching surf skills to "girls only” in their Surf Sisters group lessons at Diggers Beach TREVOR VEALE

The group is designed for all women aged 14 to 74, whether you've got a few skills or have never been in the water before.

"This is all about learning and enjoying the sport in a non-pressure, female-only, super-supportive environment,” Paige said.

"Age or ability doesn't matter, you'll be among friends. We have boards or you can bring your own from 7-8.30am Wednesday mornings - depending on how many attend we can split it into a couple of groups or different days.”

Surf Sisters meet at Diggers Beach. Cost/details via East Coast Surf School 0429 444 028.