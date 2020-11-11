Surfing fraternity buoyed by surprise competition

Angourie's Harley Walters on day one of the Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles in August. Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW.

SURFERS on the Mid North Coast are in luck this November with the last minute addition of a major surfing tournament.

The Australian Open of Surfing series will head to Port Macquarie this weekend as Destination NSW comes on board as a new partner for the event.

The new series provides professional and aspiring surfers with the opportunity gain momentum going into 2021 and each event will see a $7000 prize purse with $1500 going to the winner of the Men's and Women's divisions.

Already locked in for a leg in Coffs Harbour, the AOS plugs a significant hole left by cancelled tournaments due to be held in the region in October, the SAE Group Australian Surf Championships and the Nudie Australian Para Surfing Titles.

Those cancellations left local hopes Rosie Smart and Harley Walters without a chance to build on their form during the Junior State Titles in August.

Sawtell's Rosie Smart takes out the 2020 Under-16 NSW Junior Titles on home turf. Photo: Josh Brown / Surfing NSW.

However, the new event in Port Macquarie will be the first Surfing NSW event hosted there in close to five years.

NSW Jobs, Investment, Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres said the NSW Government was proud to support the series giving a much-needed boost to local hotels, restaurants and attractions.

"Our support for the Australian Open of Surfing has helped Surfing NSW expand the 2020 Series to secure two additional events for regional NSW - the Port Macquarie Open this weekend and the Far south coast Open in December," Mr Ayres said.

"The NSW Government has a strong track record of securing surfing events at all levels for our state, and grassroots events such as the Australian Open of Surfing not only inspire our next generation of surfers but also put local towns and businesses on the map.

"More importantly, these events will help us reboot the NSW economy in a covid-safe way as we recover from the global health pandemic."

For more information head to surfingnsw.com.au.