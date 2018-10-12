Surfing clubs combine forces

TAKING to the waves isn't all about rivalries and a banding together of two clubs on the Coffs Coast has proven it.

Earlier this month, Sawtell and Woolgoolga boardriders clubs combined to enter a junior girls' team for the first time in the Kirra teams challenge.

"We have always had a strong relationship with Woopi and to benefit the region we decided to combine the girls' team to create a pathway for the younger girls. This will be a catalyst for years to come,” Gerard O'Sullivan, president of the Sawtell Boardriders Club, said.

The girls team came in 10th place out of the clubs across the east coast on their maiden comp, a result making their clubs proud.

The Sawtell boys' team also placed 10th, their top position, beating strong clubs including Merewether, Kirra and Narrabeen.

"Wins from two of our boys, Jean Gaud and Boston Phillips, assisted in our great result,” O'Sullivan said.

"Boston managed to get the only perfect 10 in the entire competition.

Sawtell Boardriders Club contributes its growing success to putting time and resources into developing young surfers.

"Sawtell Surf School contributes free coaching and video analysis every week to our grommets which really enhances our junior development. We have one of the highest numbers of young girls in our club out of all boardriders clubs between Newcastle and the Gold Coast.”