SurfGroms program targets landlocked children

Young children from refugee and migrant backgrounds enjoyed the water at Jetty Beach in Coffs Harbour as part of the Weet-Bix Surf Groms program. 5 May 2018 Photo: Brad Greenshields Brad Greenshields

A GROUP of kids new to the region got to enjoy this afternoon what long time locals can sometimes take for granted.

The smiles on the faces of a group of more than 50 children at Jetty Beach today showed just how much a day at the beach can be.

The waves might've been little ones today but the young children from refugee and migrant backgrounds were shown how to enjoy the surf by the team from the Solitary Islands Surf School.

The Weet-Bix SurfGroms program aims to provide surf safety and beach awareness skills.

Run by St Vincent de Paul Society's North Coast Settlement Service, the program is a bid to help reduce the drowing rates in the region which sadly are higher among migrant communities according to staff member Karyn Flanagan.

"The kids enrolled in the program range from five to 14 years of age and have had no swimming experience, or very little,” Karyn said.

"In fact many of them have come from landlocked countries such as Afghanistan or the Congo and had never seen the ocean before coming to Australia."

The program has a two-pronged approach, Ms Flanagan added:

"As well as teaching surf safety, which is obviously very important, there's the recreational aspect, which involves all family members experiencing beach culture in a safe environment,”

"This helps their involvement with the broader community."

Other countries represented in the surf today included Myanmar, various African nations, including Ethiopia, Eritrea and Togo as well as recent arrivals from war-torn Syria.

As a co-owner of the Solitary Islands Surf School, Darryn Quigley said the program is now into its sixth year.

"We're just stoked the kids are coming down and spending time in the ocean,” Darryn said.

There will also be an adult Surf Safety class on Thursday in partnership with STARTTS and TAFE NSW.