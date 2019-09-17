Menu
A great white shark.
Surfer warns of monster great white lurking in surf break

Matt Deans
by
17th Sep 2019 6:30 PM
A SURFER has been given a great fright, after he spotted a monster great white swim past him while standing in shallow water on a Coffs Coast beach. 

Brad Sharp took to social media this evening to share his close encounter with what he estimates was a '9-10 foot' white shark at Emerald Beach.  

He said after catching a wave he flicked off his board and while standing in chest deep water spotted the shark.

"Cruising past right against my naughty parts was basically a submarine with teeth. He went past," Brad said.

"I did a lil wee then yelled at Harley.

"Went in, no lives or limbs lost just a little bodily fluid."

A young surfer reported his own close call at Emerald Beach on Monday after a shark reportedly knocked him off his board.

More to come on this story tomorrow.  

The shark encounters come after several sightings of both fur and leopard seals resting on Mid and North Coast beaches in recent days.

 

The Facebook post that's gone viral in Coffs Coast's surfing circles.
Coffs Coast Advocate

