Surfers revel in winter ending swell

Sizeable surf on back beaches is offering surfers good waves this morning but gale force winds are set to follow, the bureau advises. Trevor Veale

GOOD sized swell has arrived on the Coffs Coast with clean 2-3 metre surf hitting local beaches from the south.

At the moment moderate west south westerly winds are blowing.

Due to the direction of the swell, back beaches are proving the best locations for a wave.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a marine wind warning for the Coffs Coast with gale force winds to eventuate throughout the day.

A hazardous surf warning has also been issued for the Coffs Coast.

NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.

The next warning will be issued by 5pm EST Thursday.