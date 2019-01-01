Menu
How woman dodged $5k in hotel bills

by Lea Emery
1st Jan 2019 5:53 PM
A SURFERS Paradise woman allegedly racked up more than $5,000 in hotel bills using stolen credit cards and a faked licence, the Southport Magistrates Court has heard.

Kristie Lee Stevenson, 38, was denied bail this morning when she appeared in court on multiple charges including fraud and forgery.

It is alleged Stevenson had altered a drivers licence to have her photo and was using the fake licence and fraudulently obtained credit cards to book hotels across the Gold Coast between October and December last year.

Her bill allegedly totalled $5,279.80.

Stevenson is accused of tyring to charge a further $3,000 in hotel bookings but her requests were denied.

Defence lawyer Dave Garratt, of Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Stevenson denied the charges despite CCTV evidence of her in the hotels.

"She has been to these addresses as she had friends staying there," he said.

Magistrate Gary Finger determined she was a high risk of reoffending due to her criminal history and denied bail.

The matter will return to court on January 8.

