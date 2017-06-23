Surfers earn state crowns at longboard titles

Woolgoolga's Charlie O'Sullivan won the over-55s division at the Australian Skin Cancer Clinics NSW Longboard Titles.

COFFS Coast surfers were to the fore as the first batch of champions were crowned after all elder age divisions duked it out in clean three-to-four foot waves in an attempt to claim a NSW Longboard Title.

Both Richard Smith (Sawtell) and Woolgoolga's Charlie O'Sullivan can call themselves state champions tonight after duking it out in clean Rainbow Beach three-to-four foot waves at Bonny Hills.

Smith was the winner of the over-50 men division finishing ahead of fellow Coffs Coast surfer John Schmidenberg (Emerald Beach) who finished third in the four man final.

Schmidenberg also finished runner-up in the over-45 final.

O'Sullivan was the winner in the over-55 category.

Mark Ingleby (Emerald Beach) and Earl Page (Arrawarra Headland) both finished third in their finals. Ingleby surfed in the over-60s while Page was taking on the waves in the over-65s.

By reaching the final, all of the above named surfer have earned a spot into the NSW Team for the forthcoming Australian Surf Festival in August.