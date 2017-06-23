21°
Sport

Surfers earn state crowns at longboard titles

23rd Jun 2017 6:30 PM
Woolgoolga's Charlie O'Sullivan won the over-55s division at the Australian Skin Cancer Clinics NSW Longboard Titles.
Woolgoolga's Charlie O'Sullivan won the over-55s division at the Australian Skin Cancer Clinics NSW Longboard Titles. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COFFS Coast surfers were to the fore as the first batch of champions were crowned after all elder age divisions duked it out in clean three-to-four foot waves in an attempt to claim a NSW Longboard Title.

Both Richard Smith (Sawtell) and Woolgoolga's Charlie O'Sullivan can call themselves state champions tonight after duking it out in clean Rainbow Beach three-to-four foot waves at Bonny Hills.

Smith was the winner of the over-50 men division finishing ahead of fellow Coffs Coast surfer John Schmidenberg (Emerald Beach) who finished third in the four man final.

Schmidenberg also finished runner-up in the over-45 final.

O'Sullivan was the winner in the over-55 category.

Mark Ingleby (Emerald Beach) and Earl Page (Arrawarra Headland) both finished third in their finals. Ingleby surfed in the over-60s while Page was taking on the waves in the over-65s.

By reaching the final, all of the above named surfer have earned a spot into the NSW Team for the forthcoming Australian Surf Festival in August.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bonny hills charlie o'sullivan earl page john schmidenberg longboard surfing mark ingleby richard smith surfing surfing nsw

What's on across the Coffs Coast

What's on across the Coffs Coast

Haven't made plans for the weekend yet? Here's some inspiration.

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

Our region's a winner

Fiona, Mark Brophy, and son Callum from Qld enjoy Woolgoolga Main Beach.

The North Coast's honourable mention in the latest tourism report.

Overseas success driving Ford

Coffs Harbour squash player Jacob Ford is heading to New Zealand.

Coffs Harbour squash player preparing for overseas events.

Local Partners

Red hot free Short Film Festival

A short film festival not to be missed

Locals to take part in 125 year celebrations

CELEBRATING: The Coffs Coast BjP Physie Club is taking part in the sports 125 year spectacular celebrations in Sydney.

Physie set to celebrate

Say 'I do' in old Bellingen church

Cedar Wedding Open Day: Cedar Bar & Kitchen, 8 Church St, Bellingen. Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

Bellingen is fast becoming a destination wedding hub.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Big names of comedy to hit Coffs airwaves

Two of your favourite D-Generation and Late Show comedians are coming to Coffs Coast airwaves

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

Banksy’s ‘The girl with a balloon.’

Rapper Goldie may have just outed Banksy's real identity

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Ellen shames audience member

Ellen shamed an audience member who stole from her gift shop.

TALK show host catches audience member stealing from her gift shop.

Millionaire’s riches to rags experiment

Businessman Tim Guest swapped his comfortable lifestyle for 10 days to experience what it is like to be homeless.

Businessman discovers harsh realities of homelessness in new series.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Britain's Prince Harry.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Stunning Ocean and Island Views

2 Beachview Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land Beachside location and stunning views this 757m2 elevated parcel of land is ... $535,000

Beachside location and stunning views this 757m2 elevated parcel of land is situated perfectly in the prestigious Sapphire Beachfront Estate, surrounded by the...

It&#39;s High, It&quot;s Huge, It&#39;s Handsome and has Views to Everywhere!

1878 Waterfall Way, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 2 $870,000 ...

Exceptionally well built by a family of builders for their sister, this home is massive! Originally built as three bedrooms, there is an abundance of living space...

Perfect Investment

4/19 Sullivans Road, Moonee Beach 2450

Villa 3 2 2 $449,000

Just minutes to Moonee Beach reserve lies this spacious 3 bedroom villa. The almost brand new property offers a simple lifestyle through very low maintenance...

A High Quality Home In The Perfect Location

2 Farrell Close, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $595,000

Situated in a high quality estate in a sought after location, this beautiful home will impress. The large open plan living and undercover outdoor entertaining...

Luxury Lifestyle - Lake views and Ocean Breezes Forever

3/9 Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 6 4 4 $1,090,000 ...

Be quick to secure this near new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after street of Breakers Way, Korora. This is a unique and rare peaceful location...

WOW! Gold Coast comes to Nambucca. ONLY $357,000, Yes that is All!!!

2/4 Nelson Street, Nambucca Heads 2448

Town House 2 2 1 $357,000

This is a magnificent dual occupancy or 2 bedroom en-suite unit, with views through the trees to the sea. Only moments from the Ocean, club and supermarket are...

Quintessential Lifestyle Acreage

129 Braford Drive, Bonville 2450

4 2 4 $1,286,760

With modern in/outdoor design, luminous natural light and an abundance of country charm at the forefront, this immaculate single-level homestead on 3.26 park-like...

On the beach...

13 Emerald Avenue, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,379,000

One of a handful of homes calling the ocean "their backyard". Greeted by breathtaking ocean and beach views upon entering the home. Italian travertine tiles...

Elevated Lifestyle Living - Close to Town

Lot 203 Korora Basin Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying ... $299,000

Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying forested surrounds with distant elevated views of the horizon and...

Elevated Lifestyle Living - Close to Town

Lot 202 Korora Basin Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying ... $249,000

Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying forested surrounds with distant elevated views of the horizon and...

Residents powerless to stop Airbnb ‘party houses’

A photo of a bucks party at a short-term rental in the Watergate Apartments in Melbourne’s Docklands, presented to a Victorian parliamentary committee into changes to laws governing short-stay accommodation.

Residents band together to fight the rise of AirBnB 'party houses'

Coffs Harbour property values are rising

aerial Coffs Harbour Jetty area.04 june 2015Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

Coffs is one of a raft of regional areas where prices are surging.

Escape to this Korora oasis

Property 16 Parkes Dr Korora

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Buyers secure home with virtual property tour

Photo: AndreyPopov

Would you buy a house you hadn't physically walked through?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!