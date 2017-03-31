Surfers chase spot in Aussie tag final

SURF'S UP: Shaun Cansdell is in the Coffs Harbour Boardriders team for the Surftag Australian Series.

SURFERS from the Coffs Harbour Boardriders will be chasing a top eight finish at Duranbah Beach this weekend.

The local surf stars will be competing in this weekend's Queensland qualifier of the 2017 Sailor Jerry Surftag Australian Series where finishing in the top eight means gaining a spot in the Australian Championships to be held on Sydney's Northern Beaches in May.

In the men's division, Coffs Harbour Boardriders have travelled north with a strong team on paper that includes former WCT surfers Shaun Cansdell and Lee Winkler as well as Jayke Sharp, Maddison Williams and Billy Keen.

Team captain Lee Winkler is looking forward to competing at Duranbah.

"It's our club's favourite tag team event of the year and what a perfect venue for it at D'Bah,” Winkler said.

It's going to be a tough ask though.

Teams heading to Duranbah to try and knock Coffs Harbour aside this weekend include Lennox-Ballina, Cabarita, Kingscliff, Duranbah, Snapper Rocks, Kirra, Currumbin Alley, Palm Beach, Burleigh Heads, MNM (Mermaid Nobby's Miami), North End, WindanSea and Noosa Boardriders.

This weekend's event will forthe first time feature a women's division as well.

So far in the Sailor Jerry Surftag qualifying events, Elouera and North Avalon have had wins in the men's division to lock themselves in as two of the 24 mens teams who will contest the Australian Championships.

If the Coffs team qualifies for the national final and takes first prize there, it will receive $10,000 as the national champion.