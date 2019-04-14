Surfer flown to Sydney for specialist treatment

CALLED INTO ACTION: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was used to fly an injured surfer to Sydney last night.

A SURFER is receiving medical treatment in Sydney after an incident on the Coffs Coast yesterday.

A 62-year-old male suffered suspected spinal injuries after a surfing accident at a local beach.

The man was taken to the Coffs Harbour Hospital for initial treatment before the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was required to fly the John Hunter Hospital Intensive Care Retrieval Team to see the man late in the afternoon.

The man was then directly flown to the spinal unit at the Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney last night for further specialist treatment.

A spokeswoman for the Royal North Shore Hospital said this morning the man is in a stable condition.